1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small helicopter crash in southeast South Dakota.

The helicopter went down just before 10 a.m. Tuesday about five miles northwest of Yankton, according to Yankton Asst. Fire Chief Larry Nickels.

Nickels told WNAX Radio the craft crashed into a field and was destroyed on impact. There was one fatality, but Nickels did not provide any additional details.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are on their way to the scene to investigate. Nickels said local authorities will keep the scene secure until they arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

