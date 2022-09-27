Avera Medical Minute
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility

Juan Ramirez
Juan Ramirez(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who has been reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton.

Twenty-five-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez went missing Monday night, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ramirez is serving a three-year sentence for dealing firearms without a license charges out of Arizona. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Marshals Service at (605) 330-4351.

The federal prison in Yankton is a minimum-security facility that currently houses just under 300 male offenders. Officials say an internal investigation over how Ramirez went missing is underway.

