Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who has been reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton.

Twenty-five-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez went missing Monday night, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ramirez is serving a three-year sentence for dealing firearms without a license charges out of Arizona. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Marshals Service at (605) 330-4351.

The federal prison in Yankton is a minimum-security facility that currently houses just under 300 male offenders. Officials say an internal investigation over how Ramirez went missing is underway.

