Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
The 25-year-old suspect, Keanan Eagledeer from Sioux Falls, also had marijuana and meth in his...
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
Harrisburg High School, SD
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

Latest News

During 3-0 win over Aberdeen
O'Gorman sweeps Aberdeen
Wrestling during his college career at Northern State. Named New Sioux Falls wrestling head...
Northern State alum Matt Mueleners named USF Wrestling Head Coach
David Sunde cycles through life's detours
Vikings show resilience in win over Detroit