Coyotes still seeking peak performance amidst 13-match win streak

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A month ago today the South Dakota volleyball team opened their season with a three set loss to a Louisville club that is currently ranked number two in the nation.

Since then, to borrow a line from the poet laureate DJ Khaled, all the Coyotes do is win, win, win.

After rolling through non-conference play, the Yotes opened their Summit League slate last week against Omaha and Denver, the teams picked third and first in the conference preseason poll.

USD left no doubt as to who the current top team in the conference is, knocking off Omaha in five sets on Thursday before polishing off Denver in four on Saturday.

Those victories run South Dakota’s win streak to 13 consecutive matches and includes some resume building wins over Missouri and West Virginia. Most encouraging for Coyote fans hoping to see them reach a third consecutive NCAA Tournament, or scary for other teams in the Summit, is that USD feels they’ve yet to reach their peak.

The Coyotes will play their next four matches on the road starting tomorrow night in Fargo against North Dakota State. They’ll visit Brookings and rival South Dakota State on Saturday having won the last 14 in a row against the Jackrabbits.

