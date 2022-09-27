Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Forecast: Fall-like weather continues before late week warm up

Frost potential East River Tonight
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have been enjoying the seasonable temperatures as of late, that will continue for another day or two before we see a bump up in temperatures to end the week.

Tuesday looks pretty good with light winds and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s, which is near to a few degrees below average for the 27th of September.

It’ll be a chilly night tonight with a clear to partly cloudy and a light wind turning from the east and northeast to the south and southeast overnight thanks to high pressure sliding east. Winds will be light to calm east and 5-15 mph in central South Dakota. Lows drop back into the 30s and 40s, and there’s a chance of frost along and east of the James River with the highest chance along and east of I-29.

The end of the week will be quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky and breezy southerly to southeasterly winds, so we’ll need to monitor for the potential for fire weather concerns yet again. Highs bounce back into the mid to upper 70s with 80s west of the James River.

As far as rain chances go, a weak system could bring a few isolated showers Friday night and also a slight chance of rain is possible Sunday, but unfortunately, most models show these chances to remain isolated at best and rain totals will remain under a tenth of an inch over the next seven days.

