Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jeff Barth claims opponent’s campaign signs are ‘illegal,’ Nelson disagrees

Formal Campaign Complaint from Jeff Barth for PUC claiming illegal signage
Formal Campaign Complaint from Jeff Barth for PUC claiming illegal signage(Jeff Barth)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Steve Barnett, claiming that the campaign signs displayed by Barth’s opponent, PUC Chairman Chris Nelson, are illegal.

Commissioner Barth sent the letter around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the signs posted by his opponent Chairman Nelson violate law 12-27-15, which states any campaign material that spreads information concerning a candidate must clearly display or speak the statement: “Paid for by (name of candidate or political committee).”

Barth said in the letter, “I can find no disclaimers whatsoever on these campaign signs,” and requested Nelson’s campaign remove the signs immediately. Commissioner Barth went on to say, “If this does not occur in a timely fashion—within the next 7 days—my campaign will have no choice but to seek legal action.”

According to the letter, a violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor and a subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Sign saying 'Chris Nelson Experience for PUC'
Sign saying 'Chris Nelson Experience for PUC'(Jeff Barth)
Chris Nelson’s response

Chris Nelson provided his response to the letter with the following statement and photo attached.

Every sign had a disclaimer like you see here when they were installed. I’ll agree with Jeff on one point, the signs are from my campaign - and I’m proud of the work my volunteers put in to create them and help put them up and appreciate my wife making the required disclaimers which are attached to each sign.

PUC Chairman Chris Nelson
Chris Nelson's response to Jeff Barth's letter complaining his signage was illegal without the...
Chris Nelson's response to Jeff Barth's letter complaining his signage was illegal without the disclaimer visible.(Chris Nelson)

Dakota News Now will update this story if Secretary Barnett responds to us with his statement.

Jeff Barth’s letter can be viewed below.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Harrisburg High School, SD
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

Latest News

O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Jodi Schwan gives us an inside look at new hotel rooms
Jodi Schwan gives an exclusive look at the mock Canopy Hotel rooms
SiouxFalls.Business Report: New details on downtown developments, new flavor and hours for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Details on new downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
SiouxFalls.Business Report: New details on downtown developments, new flavor and hours for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: New details on downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair