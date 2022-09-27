Avera Medical Minute
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day

Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran, skydived 100 times in one day. (SOURCE: WLKY)
By Addie Meiners
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours.

Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day.

He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.

“Then I got to researching what the record was for Kentucky and I saw that it was 80 and I thought, ‘Well, I’m not gonna get that close and not go for the record,’” he said.

Bratcher decided he could do better than just 81 jumps.

“I’m not going to be direct at 80 or just get 81 to beat it, and so I just came up with a round number of 100,” Bratcher said.

The jumps started around 6:30 Monday morning, with his 100th jump at 9:10 Monday night.

To accomplish the goal, he needed to jump from a plane about every 7 minutes.

Although the bucket list item was for Bratcher, he said he also wanted to benefit a good cause at the same time.

The retired Air Force veteran chose to support the Elizabethtown Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

With every jump, a teddy bear jumped with him, which would then go to the “Shop with a Cop” charity event.

Bratcher also wanted to support Disabled American Veterans in Radcliff, Kentucky, starting a GoFundMe to offset his costs and give the leftover money to the group.

Bratcher said he couldn’t do any of it without the support of his friends and skydiving family.

Copyright 2022 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

