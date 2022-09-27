No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot.

Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting in their car in the west parking lot of the Brookings High School. Officers found one young adult locked inside the vehicle, and the person voluntarily exited the car and was transported to Brookings Hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say there was never a threat to the student’s and staff’s safety. Administrators from the school identified the person in question as a former Brookings High School Student.

