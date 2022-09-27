O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way.

Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about for Schafer. But in the month since that decision was made, he’s been trying to move on and look towards the future.

“I’m kind of sad that I have to leave the school already this early in.” Schafer said.

MORE: O’Gorman High School student told to cut hair or find a new school

In that time, he’s met Jermaine Horton. The Chicago-based photographer heads The Art of Confidence, a non-profit that work with youth after their confidence has been shaken by empowering them through photography.

“I heard about Braxton’s story from The CROWN Act. Members of that organization reached out to me, and they said, ‘Hey, this is a story that I think you should take on, and we would love to partner with you on.’” Horton said.

Now Horton is helping Schafer out with a photo shoot of his own.

“It’s been going pretty good. I’m feeling a lot better about what’s been going on.” Schafer said.

Horton said it’s important for him to help youth that have faced challenged because of their hair, health conditions or self-esteem.

“As children, this is the time where they learn to be who they are, and start growing and understanding who they are as a person.” Horton said.

By using photos, Horton wants to show everyone Braxton’s true-self.

“My hope is that people get to see Braxton for who he is. Not what they maybe fear him to be, or not educated on, or have understanding of who he is,” Horton said. “If they had the chance to get to know him in just the short time that I have, he’s a shy and introverted kid. He’s just a kid. He wants to have fun and be a teen, and he loves his hair.”

For Braxton, he’s looking forward to finding out what the future holds.

“I’m hoping just to move on, meet new friends, and start focusing on school and football again” Schafer said.

In a request for comment from Dakota News Now, Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools President Kyle Groos said that no plan is currently underway to review the school’s dress code policy until it’s scheduled time.

“Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools values our relationship with all of our families. Through our mission, we promote faith and learning while adhering to the policies that our school enforces for all students. Our dress code is reevaluated every five years with input from all stakeholders. At this time, we have no plans to make changes to our dress code policy. It will be reviewed as scheduled during the 2023-2024 academic school year.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.