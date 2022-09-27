O’Gorman sweeps Aberdeen
Knights ranked #2 in AA after three losses last week
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After tumbling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with three losses and falling to #2 in the prep volleyball rankings the O’Gorman volleyball team started the new week on a high note, sweeping away Aberdeen on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.