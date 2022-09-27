Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman sweeps Aberdeen

Knights ranked #2 in AA after three losses last week
Knights ranked #2 in AA volleyball
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After tumbling from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with three losses and falling to #2 in the prep volleyball rankings the O’Gorman volleyball team started the new week on a high note, sweeping away Aberdeen on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
The 25-year-old suspect, Keanan Eagledeer from Sioux Falls, also had marijuana and meth in his...
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
Harrisburg High School, SD
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

Latest News

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week cycles through life's detours
David Sunde cycles through life’s detours
Game-winning touchdown catch against Detroit
Vikings show resilience in win over Detroit
Coyotes on a 13-match win streak
Coyotes still seeking peak performance amidst 13-match win streak
Wrestling during his college career at Northern State. Named New Sioux Falls wrestling head...
Sioux Falls names Northern alum Matt Meuleners head wrestling coach