Police: Man and woman force entry into Sioux Falls apartment while fleeing police

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an attempted traffic stop, two people fled police forced their entry into an apartment.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a patrol officer witnessed people trying to push a car out of an intersection on Monday afternoon in northeast Sioux Falls that most likely had been experiencing mechanical issues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that car, and when the vehicle failed to stop for three blocks, the deputy sounded the siren. The driver then pulled over, and two individuals fled the scene while one stayed with the car.

Officers say the two people running from officers forced their entry into a Sioux Falls apartment. The victim in the apartment had a loose connection to the suspects and did not invite them in. The male suspect was found and charged, and police are still looking for the female suspect.

The 18-year-old male suspect, Dallas Bluebird III from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Obstruction, False Impersonation, Second-Degree Burglary, and Fleeing Police.

