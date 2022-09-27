Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a registered sex offender raped a woman on the bike trail.

Sioux Falls police say they received multiple calls around 6:45 p.m. on Monday regarding a man and a woman who were on the ground and exposed from the waist down on the east side of the Arc of Dreams.

When officers arrived, they found the man was on top of the woman, and they were both sleeping. There was a coat covering the man. The woman was intoxicated but let officers know she did not consent to the sexual contact.

Officers discovered the suspect, Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces charges for Third-degree Fape, Indecent Exposure, and Sex Offender Loitering in Community Safe Zone.

