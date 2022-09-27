Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Castlewood senior eager to help others after graduating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Olivia Akin is a Senior at Castlewood High School known for her kindness and smile.

“I’d be a lot less stress for teachers for sure if we had more Olivias,” said Castlewood high school counselor Ashley Price.

With a 4.0 she takes her studies seriously but is also very active in both athletics and the arts.

“She’s a go-getter and wants to do her best and on the very first day of school she was in my office asking about colleges and what she wants to do so she’s definitely on top of her game,” said Price.

She attributes her drive for success to her parents.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist. I have a drive for perfection myself, especially for myself. I strive to be top of the standard and I work hard for it. My parents always push me to be my best. I have continued that thanks to their support,” said Olivia.

Senior year snuck up on Olivia but she’s excited for what’s to come.

“All of a sudden its senior year and I’m like oh my gosh what’s happening now? All the uncertainty is getting to me now. I’m thinking about, I’m going to miss my family next year and not going to be with as closely as I am now, it’s all kind of hitting me all now, but I think I am ready for the next step,” said Olivia.

She has a passion for helping others.

“She’s really into psychology she wants to go into a helping profession, so somewhere along those lines,” said Price.

Olivia has left a positive and lasting impact on her high school and teachers.

“She’ll definitely be missed, she’s a good student and a good leader,” said Price.

“Saying goodbye to this school, I’ve gone to pre-school here, all the way through it’s going to be a tough goodbye, these teachers have taught me so much and I’ve made so many good friends, relationships here it’s going to be a really tough one walking down that aisle, but I’m excited to do it,” said Olivia.

Olivia will receive a $250 scholarship from H-D Electric Cooperative, which is a a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

