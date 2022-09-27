Avera Medical Minute
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Details on new downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan joins us live from Downtown Sioux Falls where she discusses new developments for the Steel District.

She also has an update on Parlour Ice Cream House, which is expanding its hours and menu.

You can stay up to date on the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

SiouxFalls.Business Report: New details on downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair