A Taste of Sioux Falls supporting the SculptureWalk for an 8th year

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Taste of Sioux Falls is a fundraiser for the SculptureWalk to help continue to bring art to downtown Sioux Falls. Next Thursday the 6th at the Washington Pavilion the 8th annual Taste of Sioux Falls event will take place. SculptureWalk board chair member Regan Smith joined us to talk more about the importance of this event and what to expect.

https://sculpturewalksiouxfalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls/

