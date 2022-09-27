Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Jared Hill, a farmer near Canton, says a small plane had to make an emergency landing in his...
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Harrisburg High School, SD
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,...
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill
The Humane Society of the United States assists federal authorities in rescuing dogs from an...
275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
The Humane Society said 275 dogs were rescued from a dogfighting operation.
Humane Society: 275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
Dakota News Now at 6:30