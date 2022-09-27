Vikings show resilience in win over Detroit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday was the fourth consecutive time the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions played a game decided by four points or less, and fans at US Bank Stadium saw the best and worst of the Vikings over the course of four quarters.

They got off to a sluggish start once again on the heels of their Philadelphia clunker, only to storm back and tie the game half. Detroit took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter, yet the Vikings rallied back once more, taking the lead for good on Kirk Cousins 28-yard touchdown to KJ Osborn with 45 seconds to play.

Minnesota plays New Orleans on Sunday in London at 8:30 AM CST.

