Vikings show resilience in win over Detroit

Minnesota reacts to 28-24 win over Lions
Minnesota reacts to improving to 2-1 with 28-24 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday was the fourth consecutive time the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions played a game decided by four points or less, and fans at US Bank Stadium saw the best and worst of the Vikings over the course of four quarters.

They got off to a sluggish start once again on the heels of their Philadelphia clunker, only to storm back and tie the game half. Detroit took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter, yet the Vikings rallied back once more, taking the lead for good on Kirk Cousins 28-yard touchdown to KJ Osborn with 45 seconds to play.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Osborn and Adam Thielen after the game!

Minnesota plays New Orleans on Sunday in London at 8:30 AM CST.

