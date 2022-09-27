Avera Medical Minute
What to consider while heating your house this season

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many companies here in Sioux Falls and across the region are providing many ways people can save money on heating and energy.

While these bills are inevitable, Geoff Greenwood with Mid American Energy says there are ways you can manage prices.

“Take a look at doors and windows and see if there’s anything drafty, if it is drafty, then now is the time to start cocking that up,” said Geoff Greenwood, spokesperson for Mid American Energy.

While costs could be on the rise you can try to minimize these effects

“We have a lot of customers who go to budget billing just because they don’t like the wild swings, they want a more predictable budget that they can plan for in advance,” said Greenwood.

And he says now is the time to get a check up on your furnace

“Have someone come look at your heating system, your furnace, just to make sure, a. its running safely, b. it’s running efficiently, and c. that you are making sure that you have a clean air filter,” said Greenwood.

Comfort Heroes Plumbing, Heating, and Air performs these routine checkups for customers and say it can make a difference in your costs.

“Enough amount of dust, about sixteenth of an inch can cut your airflow in half and by ding that you are losing money straight out your window with your heat and cooling so that is something we check for as well,” said Joe Hagins, HVAC Service Expert.

He says this is something that can be checked by homeowners as well.

“Anyone can do a check on a filter, it doesn’t have to be just a technician, in fact we recommend it to people. Every 30 days especially for these one-inch filters,” said Hagins.

Mid American Energy wants to remind people to contact the company if they have any issues paying bills.

Comfort Heros Plumbing, Heating, and Air does offer military offer military and veterans discounts.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

