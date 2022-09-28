City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls.

These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city.

The first round of meetings included a large public forum to gather community feedback.

Tonight, sessions were held in the neighborhoods of Terrace Park and Laurel Oak in hopes to localize different concerns.

“We’ve had general public about aquatics at the community scale, but we also wanted to meet with the individual neighborhoods because these are where the pools are located, and this is the primary user. For Terrace Park Pool, the Terrace Park neighborhood is going to be the people that use the pool,” said Mike Patten, Sioux Falls Park planning and projects manager.

Aside from in person engagement, they say the online presence has been even greater.

“We’ve seen about, I want to say fifteen or sixteen hundred visits to the site, which is pretty good and over six hundred surveys we’ve seen plus a host of comments on all the different sites,” said Patten.

These comments played a significant role during discussions tonight.

“Tonight’s meeting is to really try to provide feedback that we heard from the public through the surveys and our in-person meetings and, we are really trying to identify are we on the right track with what we heard,” said Don Kearney, Director of Parks, and Recreation.

They discussed what some of these main concerns are.

“We’ve heard comments about more recreation water which is just open water to play in, whether that be slides, or diving boards, or just playing around. We’ve seen fitness water emerge as something the community would like to see,” said Patten.

With one of the largest concerns being space at the different aquatic centers.

“Increasing capacity through this process will be important and obviously swimming is one of the most popular recreational activities that people do all across the country,” said Kearney.

The upcoming meetings this week will be as follows:

Wednesday, September 28, 4:30 p.m., Kuehn Park Neighborhood Meeting, Kuehn Community Center, 2801 Valley View Road



Wednesday, September 28, 6:30 p.m., Frank Olson Park Neighborhood Meeting, Cleveland Elementary School Gym, 1000 Edward Drive



Thursday, September 29, 4 p.m., McKennan Park Neighborhood Meeting, Dakotabilities,1116 South Fourth Avenue



Thursday, September 29, 6 p.m., Large Community Meeting, Prairie Green Golf Course Clubhouse, 600 East 69th Street



Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.