Department of Commerce invests $1.1 million to improve Calvin Park

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s investment will help create more jobs and grow private investments and improve the experience of Calvin Industrial Park.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced in a press release that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to Watertown for construction, water, and roadway infrastructure improvements in Calvin Industrial Park.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts of the Watertown Development Company (WDC) and the First District Association of Local Governments (FDALG). The infrastructure improvements to the park will support the WDC’s mission by creating new opportunities for businesses to establish and grow, increase the property tax base for the city, and build the community’s workforce.

“The WDC is excited to continue its development plans within Calvin Park,” said Michelle Kakacek, Executive Director of the WDC. “This investment in Watertown by the EDA will help us welcome new and expanding business into the park and increase economic opportunity throughout our region.”

The EDA investment will be matched with $1.1 million in funds from the WDC and is expected to create more than 70 jobs and generate over $4.5 million in private investment, according to estimates.

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment in infrastructure will support business development in Watertown, creating jobs and providing economic resilience.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

