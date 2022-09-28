Avera Medical Minute
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire.

According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.

The main fire was extinguished within five minutes. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no civilian injuries or firefighter injuries as a result of the fire.

Contributing responders

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, 20 firefighters, and one Investigator. The fire is currently under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by PCEMS, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Xcel Energy.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors.

