First Alert Forecast: A pleasant Wednesday ahead after a frosty start

Elevated fire weather concerns next few days
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FROST ADVISORY remains in place for eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through 8 AM as temperatures could drop to as low as 32 degrees, and for some, briefly falling below freezing.

The rest of our Wednesday is looking good with a clear to partly cloudy sky with an southerly to southeasterly wind increasing and becoming breezy to at times windy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s east to the 80s west and with the gusty winds, the dry conditions and low humidity levels, there will be an elevated risk for fire weather.

Tonight will be much warmer with a mostly clear to partly cloudy and a breezy southerly wind continuing with lows in the mid 40s to mid to upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will remain quiet with a mostly to partly sunny sky and the breezy southerly winds continuing. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a few locations in western South Dakota potentially reaching 90 degrees. There will continue to be an elevated risk for fire weather through Friday.

The weekend will be mild and for the most part dry aside from a few isolated showers at times. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

