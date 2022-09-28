First responders at the scene of a large fire at a Casey’s in Hull
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux County Sheriffs, a fire broke out at Casey’s gas station in Hull.
A tweet from the Sioux County Sheriff says first responders from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley are dealing with a large fire at Hull Casey’s. Employees were inside at the time but escaped without injury.
Authorities ask drivers to reduce their speed and proceed with caution in the area.
