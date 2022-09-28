Avera Medical Minute
First responders at the scene of a large fire at a Casey’s in Hull

Hull fire at Casey's
Hull fire at Casey's(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux County Sheriffs, a fire broke out at Casey’s gas station in Hull.

A tweet from the Sioux County Sheriff says first responders from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley are dealing with a large fire at Hull Casey’s. Employees were inside at the time but escaped without injury.

Authorities ask drivers to reduce their speed and proceed with caution in the area.

Multiple crews respond to a fire at the Casey's in Hull, Iowa.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at the Casey's in Hull, Iowa.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
Several trucks seen outside the Casey's in Hull, Iowa.
Several trucks seen outside the Casey's in Hull, Iowa.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)

