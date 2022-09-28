Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls

Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.

Westra was found inside an apartment in Sioux Falls and was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
Juan Ramirez
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Countdown to Debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls
Bryan Guzman, 29, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson and...
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
The 33-year-old suspect, Sr. Kenneth Williams from Sioux Falls, was arrested at approximately...
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police