Harrisburg School District residents approved $30 million bond

The Harrisburg school district expands education opportunities
The Harrisburg school district expands education opportunities(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg School District voters approved a $30 million bond, funding the construction of a new elementary school.

According to the Harrisburg School District press release, the purpose of the new elementary school is to relieve overcrowding at Liberty Elementary and is expected to sit just to the west of South Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to cast a ballot in this election. The bond funding that voters approved tonight will allow the District to continue to meet the needs of our students and families as we manage growth. We are very appreciative of the support that our patrons have shown through the bond vote today and in prior referendums. The vote is an affirmation that, as a school community, we are committed to providing our students with a modern learning environment. This is only the start of our work, though. It’s the work of our staff who do great work in these buildings each and every day that will make the biggest difference in our students’ lives.”

Superintendent Graf

The resolution includes site preparation, furniture, roads and parking lots, bus garage, and potential improvements at South Middle School. If bids come in as anticipated, the bond proceeds will be used to also install a track and renovate the cafetorium and kitchen area at SMS.

