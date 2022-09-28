Avera Medical Minute
Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer

Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif. She revealed on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Veteran journalist Katie Couric revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago and has undergone treatment.

She explained on her website that she had a mammogram after her gynocologist reminded her she was due for one. Her last one was in December 2020.

“I’m normally vigilant, bordering on neurotic, about taking care of my health, especially after my husband Jay died of colon cancer in 1998,” Couric said.

Couric said that because she has dense breast tissue, she also had a sonogram. The sonogram detected something abnormal, and a follow-up biopsy determined it was cancer.

Couric had surgery in July to remove a tumor about the size of an olive.

She also went through radiation treatment that ended on Tuesday.

Couric said she went public with her experience as a teachable moment she hopes will save lives.

“Throughout the process, I kept thinking about two things: How lucky I was to have access to such incredible care, since so many people don’t. And how lucky I was to be the beneficiary of such amazing technology,” Couric said.

She urged women to get their annual mammogram and find out if they need additional screening.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” Couric said.

