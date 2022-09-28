Avera Medical Minute
Kicking off the 20th season of The Premiere Playhouse with Young Frankenstein

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes and Co-Director Jesse Jensen joined us to talk about what to expect this season. Their first play will be Young Frankenstein and showtimes are listed on their website. There is still an opportunity to get a season pass. https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/young-frankenstein/

