Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland

At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.

The scene of the shooting was “no longer active,” according to Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly. Paramedics had transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults and the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school.

Officials didn’t say if any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition at Highland Hospital in Oakland, the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and their conditions were not known, officials said.

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials “do not have any information beyond what Oakland Police are reporting.” He said the Sojourner Truth Independent Study headquarters has no students and is located on the same block as three other schools.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the school and students leaving nearby campuses.

City Council Member Treva Reid said investigators told her the shooting may be tied to rising “group and gang violence.”

Oakland Police Capt. Casey Johnson confirmed in a brief news conference that six people were shot, and didn’t answer any questions.

City Council Member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV, “Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
Juan Ramirez
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island,...
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
Dakota News Now at 6:30
The 2022 Northeast South Dakota Family Violence Prevention Conference started in Aberdeen on...
Chris Watts investigators speak at Family Violence Prevention Conference in Aberdeen
A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate