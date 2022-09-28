A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year.

“So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind of come through now. So it’s a good thing and we want to keep it going. We play each other in basketball, volleyball, we do everything else against each other, so playing football just kind of makes sense.” Hamlin Head Coach Jeff Sheehan says.

“It was different because we never played Hamlin and we have kind of always wanted to. There just a close, close matchup here and it was a good game.” Castlewood Senor RB/LB Jeremiah Wiersma says.

Hamlin won that first meeting 26-20, setting the new norm for what the rivalry would be. Until May when everything normal came to an end in Castlewood. “I mean we had just gotten back from a track meet an hour before it hit. It was early May, it stayed light till eight or nine o’clock, and it was just completely dumbfounding looking at the town after what happened.” Castlewood Head Coach Doug Ruesink says.

An EF2 tornado with wind speeds of 120 miles per hour hit Castlewood on May 12th, destroying several homes and as well as the gymnasium and portions of the school. “That night I came in to the school and had to help clean up some things and get some of the technology and old class photos saved. It was hard seeing the school wrecked like that and everything tore down.” Wiersma says.

The Warriors would spend most of their summer helping their town rebuild, yet out the remains of their old gym came something else they could build around. “One of my assistant coaches (found it) and it came out of the rubble of the old gym.” Ruesink says.

“My teammate Quincy said we should call it “The County Brick”! Wiersma says. And after talking with their county rivals... “They understand what Castlewood went through with the tornado and everything. It’s going to be a cool little thing and everybody is going to be excited to play for it.” Sheehan says.

The state’s newest traveling trophy was born and played for in front of full stands in Castlewood, where rebuilding paused long enough to enjoy a normal evening of Friday Night Lights. “I think in the eyes of our community (it was important) that we started school on time. To be able to get together and celebrate a Friday night with the football game, it’s a good feeling.” Ruesink says.

Hamlin would go on to take the brick back with them. Castlewood will have to wait and be motivated ot win it back next year.

And a solid foundation for a new rivalry has been layed from a place whose spirit can never be destroyed. “I hope this brick continues and becomes a marker for the hard work of people.” Wiersma says.

In Castlewood, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

