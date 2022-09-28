Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say a woman notified officers that a man in his car had been stalking her and fondling himself while she was trying to park her car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was on her lunch break on Tuesday and parked in one of the lower parking lots at Falls Park. While in her car, she noticed a man in his truck nearby who seemed to be touching himself. She was uncomfortable and drove to a different parking lot in the area, and shortly after parking in her new spot, the suspect pulled up next to her in his truck and continued fondling himself.

The woman then left the area and saw officers a few blocks away, to who she reported the incident. The officers found the suspect and confirmed through investigation that he had been inappropriately touching himself and arrested him.

Michael Lemaire, 32, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Stalking.

