Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a patrol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators helped the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue without any injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address at 3:19 p.m. for a male parole absconder. After learning the man was inside, officers entered the residence, and the suspect threatened to shoot the officers and claimed he had a knife. Officers did not see if the man had a gun, but they knew he had a knife. The suspect barricaded himself in the basement, and the SWAT negotiators assisted in trying and persuading him to surrender peacefully.

Officers talked to the suspect for hours and eventually advised him they were going to use a substance similar to pepper spray called OC gas to have him exit the basement. After investigating, officers discovered the suspect was not equipt with weapons. A family member had taken the knife he initially had, and although the family suspected the suspect might have had additional knives in the basement, officers did not locate any.

The 33-year-old suspect, Sr. Kenneth Williams from Sioux Falls, was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Parole Violation, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, and Threatening Law Enforcement.

