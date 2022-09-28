Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police

The 33-year-old suspect, Sr. Kenneth Williams from Sioux Falls, was arrested at approximately...
The 33-year-old suspect, Sr. Kenneth Williams from Sioux Falls, was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Parole Violation, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, and Threatening Law Enforcement.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a patrol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators helped the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue without any injuries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address at 3:19 p.m. for a male parole absconder. After learning the man was inside, officers entered the residence, and the suspect threatened to shoot the officers and claimed he had a knife. Officers did not see if the man had a gun, but they knew he had a knife. The suspect barricaded himself in the basement, and the SWAT negotiators assisted in trying and persuading him to surrender peacefully.

Officers talked to the suspect for hours and eventually advised him they were going to use a substance similar to pepper spray called OC gas to have him exit the basement. After investigating, officers discovered the suspect was not equipt with weapons. A family member had taken the knife he initially had, and although the family suspected the suspect might have had additional knives in the basement, officers did not locate any.

The 33-year-old suspect, Sr. Kenneth Williams from Sioux Falls, was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Parole Violation, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, and Threatening Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
Juan Ramirez
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
Noem proposes cutting tax on groceries
Hull fire at Casey's
First responders work to control large fire at a Casey’s in Hull
The Harrisburg school district expands education opportunities
Harrisburg School District residents approved $30 million bond
Premiere Playhouse presents Young Frankenstein
Kicking off the 20th season of The Premiere Playhouse with Young Frankenstein