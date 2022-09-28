Avera Medical Minute
Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training

Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.(Arlington Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – A police recruit in Texas died after he collapsed during a training exercise over the weekend.

According to the Arlington Police Department, recruit officer Marquis Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday.

The department said during a defensive tactics training Friday, Kennedy indicated to training staff that he was not feeling well. He was told to sit with a member of the training staff for further evaluation. A short time later, he collapsed.

The department said training staff immediately began CPR on Kennedy until he was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25.

Kennedy’s family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

