Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls

Bryan Guzman, 29, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson and...
Bryan Guzman, 29, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson and was placed on a parole hold.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a call concerning a disorderly person at an address in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victims in the home, had started a fire in a bedroom where someone was sleeping. The victims were able to get the fire put out and later called the police to report it.

Later that day, around 5 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, police received multiple calls about the arson suspect walking around with a rifle and pointing it at pedestrians and passing cars. At some point, the suspect dropped the gun, and officers found him soon after. Officers recovered the weapon from the scene and discovered it to be an airsoft rifle.

Bryan Guzman, 29, from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, First Degree Arson and was placed on a parole hold.

Off. Clemens spoke on the difficulty of distinguishing between a real weapon and an airsoft/bb gun, both for civilians and law enforcement, and how people presenting an airsoft gun as a real one can create a dangerous situation.

