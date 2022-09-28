SF Christian and Harrisburg defend home courts Tuesday night in HS Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It went down to the 5th set which is only fitting when SF Christian and Western Christian play in HS Volleyball. The top-ranked Chargers in Class “A” came up with the big plays to win the tie-breaker (15-13) and the match 3-2. Payton Poppema and Sydney Oostra each had 13 kills to lead the way. Poppema also had 16 blocks for Darci Wassenaar’s team that is now 18-3.

At the Harrisburg gym, the Tigers took care of business in straight sets against a much-improved Roosevelt squad that shocked unbeaten O’Gorman in 5 sets last week. Kaelyn Snoozy with 12 kills and freshman Gabi Zachariasen with 11 led the #3AA Tigers to their 11th win in 13 starts.

