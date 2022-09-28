Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Christian and Harrisburg defend home courts Tuesday night in HS Volleyball

Chargers edge Western Christian in battle of powerhouses
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It went down to the 5th set which is only fitting when SF Christian and Western Christian play in HS Volleyball. The top-ranked Chargers in Class “A” came up with the big plays to win the tie-breaker (15-13) and the match 3-2. Payton Poppema and Sydney Oostra each had 13 kills to lead the way. Poppema also had 16 blocks for Darci Wassenaar’s team that is now 18-3.

At the Harrisburg gym, the Tigers took care of business in straight sets against a much-improved Roosevelt squad that shocked unbeaten O’Gorman in 5 sets last week. Kaelyn Snoozy with 12 kills and freshman Gabi Zachariasen with 11 led the #3AA Tigers to their 11th win in 13 starts.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Harrisburg High School, SD
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

Latest News

Castlewood and Hamlin start new tradition in football playing for The County Brick
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
USD win streak snapped despite record night for Juhnke with 39 kills!
USD’s long win streak snapped at NDSU despite record night for Juhnke and SDSU wins at UND in Summit Volleyball
New tennis courts at Tomar celebrated in Sioux Falls Showcase with all 4 city teams
The Sioux Falls Showcase was played on brand new courts at Tomar Park
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 27th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 27th