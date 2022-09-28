Sheriffs release name of pilot who died in Yankton helicopter crash

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the pilot who died in Tuesday’s helicopter crash.

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the AG-915 Spartan helicopter crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton around 10:18 a.m. The aircraft was destroyed upon impact, and the pilot was the only person on board.

Lt. Chris Meier with the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old Kevin Rehm from Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Rehm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yankton County Deputies and the Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, and Emergency Management responded to the crash site.

Authorities say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing to investigate the crash. An autopsy is being conducted in Sioux Falls, and the results will not be available until a later date.

