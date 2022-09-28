The Sioux Falls Showcase was played on brand new courts at Tomar Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The brand new tennis courts at the Tomar Tennis Complex were used for the first time Tuesday afternoon as part of the Sioux Falls Showcase of girls tennis with 2 matches for each team. There are 12 new courts as part of the complex that will be used during state tournaments.

In the matches Tuesday Lincoln won a pair of matches, 8-1 over Roosevelt and 9-0 over Jefferson. Jefferson beat Washington 6-2 and the Warriors then beat the Riders 7-2.

