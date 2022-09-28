USD fraternity to host cancer charity event on Oct. 1

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota has decided to raise funds and awareness for local children facing cancer diagnoses.

The monthlong effort will culminate on Oct. 1, when the chapter hosts Dining for Kids, a signature philanthropy event for the chapter. Dining for Kids will be held from 11 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. in front of The Varsity Pub at 113 E Main Street in Vermillion.

For $3, guests can enjoy one hot dog and chips. For $5, guests can enjoy two hot dogs and chips. Proceeds will support local, courageous children supported by Cure Kids Cancer. Cure Kids Cancer’s mission is to help children’s cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children’s cancer by raising funds and awareness. Cure Kids Cancer is a program by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

A previous event held this month included a Card Making and Gold Ribbon Handout to help raise awareness. Last year, the USD PIKES donated more than $47,000 to charitable causes.

Fourth-year Medical Biology major and Pi Kappa Alpha President Seth Edelen of Rapid City feels proud of what PIKE does for others.

“Our main philanthropy, Cure Kids Cancer, is special to me and our fraternity. It’s amazing to be able to help local kids fight cancer, so they don’t have to.” Edelen said. “We are committed to making a difference.”

