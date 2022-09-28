Avera Medical Minute
USD’s long win streak snapped at NDSU despite record night for Juhnke and SDSU wins at UND in Summit Volleyball

Coyotes had longest win streak in Division One come to an end in Fargo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO and GRAND FORKS, ND (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes had won 13 straight matches after the season-opening loss to Louisville and they had won all five times they had gone to a tie-breaker. But Tuesday night the win streak was snapped despite a Summit League and school record 39 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke. USD drops to 13-2 and it was their first loss in conference play.

SDSU was also on the road Tuesday night in Grand Forks and the Jacks won the first two sets behind another big night for Crystal Burk who led the way with 16 kills. Baylor Scheirerman’s sister Masa was right behind with 15 kills as the Jacks dropped the 3rd set but won the match 3-1.

These two arch rivals meet up Saturday night in Brookings at Frost Arena at 6 o’clock.

