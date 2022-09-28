Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches

The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.(Gerry Dincher / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Waffle House, which is known for staying open in severe weather, has closed 21 of its locations in mandatory evacuation zones in Florida as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The closures bring into play the term “Waffle House Index,” which has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters. It means if a Waffle House shuts down or limits its menu, the community likely took a major hit.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said the term came about during Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Fugate was the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, and he and his coworkers discovered the last places that stayed open were Waffle Houses.

They eventually turned the pattern into a color-coded key:

  • Red means Waffle House is closed completely, and the area was probably the hardest hit.
  • Yellow means the chain is open with a limited menu – meaning the area has power outages or water isn’t safe to drink, but people can get around.
  • Green means Waffle House is running at peak condition, so basic services are intact.

FEMA doesn’t base any recommendations for post-storm recovery on the Waffle House Index, but Fugate said consulting with businesses is an important part of after-storm cleanup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
Juan Ramirez
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy
Countdown to Debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock