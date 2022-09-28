Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy

A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA described the latest shot from the James Webb space telescope as a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years from Earth.

It’s called IC 5332, which is a pretty boring name for such a cool-looking galaxy.

NASA calls the white spiral arms seen in the photo the “bones” of the galaxy. They’re typically hard to see because of dust.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken images of the galaxy before but not at this level of detail.

Webb has already taken images of unseen aspects of the cosmos, along with images of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune.

The $10 billion space observatory has enough fuel to keep getting fantastic shots like this one for about 20 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
Juan Ramirez
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Damien Jo Westra was arrested yesterday by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
Countdown to Debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches
This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock