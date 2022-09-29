Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 28th

College Football, Plays, Tennis Complex and Dordt Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both coaches talk about the Key to the City game, Stig says the Jacks are glad to be back home against Western Illinois. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week, Tom Krueger talks about the new Tomas Tennis Complex, a 12 year old makes an ace and Dordt sweeps in GPAC volleyball.

