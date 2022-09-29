Avera Medical Minute
12 Year Old Max Vincelli gets his first hole-in-one at Brandon GC

Nice shot Max!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Max Vincelli was 4, he was out playing golf with his older brother and his mother Emily at Hidden Valley in Brandon. I happened to be there that day in pursuit of my first hole-in-one that still hadn’t happened yet! When I saw him hit a ball, I told his mom he had a great swing for a 4-year-old!

Fast forward to 8 years later. I received an email from her saying that Max was out playing with his dad Sunday night at Brandon GC when he recorded his first hole-in-one. “They saw the ball disappear and sprinted to the hole, leaving the cart behind. Max reached the hole first and saw the ball at the bottom of the cup. They celebrated with a huge hug and lots of screams!” says Emily.

It’s not often that I get correspondence from viewers like this. Congrats Max “Ace” Vincelli for your wonderful moment that you shared with your father. That is AWESOME!

