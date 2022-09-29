14th-ranked Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defender volleyball team secured a 3-0 GPAC win over the Briar Cliff Chargers on Wednesday night, September 28 in Sioux City. Dordt used fast starts in sets one and two and then fought off a comeback attempt by the hosts in set three for its ninth win of the season.The Defenders took a 4-0 lead in set one and led 12-2 after a pair of Isabella Cumana kills to control set one. Dordt was never really challenged in the set and won 25-13 with Avey Amelse knocking down a pair of kills to finish the set.Set two was more of the same with Megan Raszler serving for eight straight points and the senior registered two ace serves in the stretch. With the score 12-4, Amelse served seven straight points and had two ace serves and Mia Gamet finished the match with six unanswered for a 25-5 win in set two.Briar Cliff led briefly in set three and was up 5-2 when Cumana broke their serve with a kill and Sophie Johnson served for eight straight points and a 11-5 lead. Briar Cliff did score six in a row after getting down 22-11, but the comeback was too little too late and Dordt finished the set with a kill each by Raszler, Brenna Krommendyk and Amelse.

THE NUMBERS

NEXT

Dordt will travel to Mount Marty on Friday night, September 30 for a GPAC match in Yankton, South Dakota.

Summary courtesy Dordt Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.