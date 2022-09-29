14th-ranked Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City
Defenders overpower Chargers
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defender volleyball team secured a 3-0 GPAC win over the Briar Cliff Chargers on Wednesday night, September 28 in Sioux City. Dordt used fast starts in sets one and two and then fought off a comeback attempt by the hosts in set three for its ninth win of the season.The Defenders took a 4-0 lead in set one and led 12-2 after a pair of Isabella Cumana kills to control set one. Dordt was never really challenged in the set and won 25-13 with Avey Amelse knocking down a pair of kills to finish the set.Set two was more of the same with Megan Raszler serving for eight straight points and the senior registered two ace serves in the stretch. With the score 12-4, Amelse served seven straight points and had two ace serves and Mia Gamet finished the match with six unanswered for a 25-5 win in set two.Briar Cliff led briefly in set three and was up 5-2 when Cumana broke their serve with a kill and Sophie Johnson served for eight straight points and a 11-5 lead. Briar Cliff did score six in a row after getting down 22-11, but the comeback was too little too late and Dordt finished the set with a kill each by Raszler, Brenna Krommendyk and Amelse.
THE NUMBERS
- Dordt had a 39-13 kills advantage and a 9-3 service ace edge.
- Avey Amelse put down 11 kills and had three service aces.
- Danielle Vande Voort, Grace Langemeier and Isabella Cumana all had seven kills.
- Megan Raszler put up 22 assists and Campbell Marshall got 14. Raszler also had two service aces.
- Makenna Kooima had 23 digs and Madison Vis 15 while Lydia Van Kley accounted for eight digs.
- Dordt had a team kill efficiency of .222 while Briar Cliff hit for a negative kill efficiency with 13 kills and 20 errors.
- Dordt is now 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the league. Briar Cliff is 5-11 and 0-6.
NEXT
Dordt will travel to Mount Marty on Friday night, September 30 for a GPAC match in Yankton, South Dakota.
Summary courtesy Dordt Athletics
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.