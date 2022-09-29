Attorney General Mark Vargo applauds USDA’s move to increase competition in food sector

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A letter from South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund initiatives that will help decrease future inflation in the agriculture and food sectors.

Attorney General Mark Vargo applauded the news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $15 million available to state attorneys general to increase competition in the agricultural and food sectors of America.

President Biden made an announcement Monday at a meeting of the White House Competition Council that state attorneys general will be able to request funding and partner with the USDA to secure America’s food systems by enforcing rigorous competition laws.

On Dec. 21, 2021, the South Dakota Attorney General sent a letter, signed by 16 other attorneys general, to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack with suggestions on how to improve competition in the livestock industry. One of the recommendations was to fund state attorneys general so they can implement strategies to make the market more competitive and increase partnership opportunities with federal agencies.

“Agriculture is our state’s largest industry, and we believe keeping it competitive is key to keeping it vibrant,” said Vargo. “I’m glad that USDA agreed to free up resources to enforce anti-competition laws.”

By making the agricultural and related markets more competitive, inflation will decrease, more buying options will be available for consumers and farmers, and conflicts of interest will be less frequent. This initiative will also improve coordination between federal and state competition enforcement authorities and create more independent research programs.

Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry

In 2020, South Dakota generated around $8.8 billion in agricultural cash receipts, with the highest valued commodities being cattle and calves, soybeans, and corn. That same year, the value of South Dakota’s agricultural production and processing industries represented 9.0 percent of the total state GDP.

Joining South Dakota’s Attorney General in the December 2021 letter to Sec. Vilsack, which prompted this positive change, was Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, working in close collaboration with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, and the attorneys general of California, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Utah.

