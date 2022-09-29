Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon raises funds and awareness for families battling cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon kicked off Thursday Morning at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Thursday night as well as the same times on Friday. Various radio stations will tell the stories of families and battles with cancer in an effort to raise funds and support them.

Harper Skajewski is one of the stories you will hear during radiothon as she goes through her second battle with kidney cancer.

“Sometimes when I feel good, I play games with the child life specialist here, and we play games like bingo or UNO. It’s super fun to play with them because they’re super nice,” Harper said.

“There’s just a lot of really wonderful people here that make it feel like home when we can’t be at home,” Sarah Skajewski said, Harper’s mother.

The hub for Harper’s fight is the Sanford Children’s Hospital, also known as the castle.

“The castle exists really to take care of kids. Obviously, it’s a children’s hospital, but it’s so much more than that. It’s designed with kids in mind,” Bethany Olsen said, a Sanford Health senior development officer.

Over a two-day period, five radio stations are in the castle for 12 hours a day, sharing stories just like Harper’s.

“We all know someone that’s been affected by cancer in some way, whether that’s a child or an adult, and to be a little part of that voice saying you can help them today means a lot,” Christine Manika said, a KXRB host.

“As adults were used to kids drawing strength from us and using us as the example and what we find over these two days is that we are constantly looking at kids, four to six years old, providing us with the road map of how to be resilient and how to be strong,” Jeff Harkness said, a B102.7 host.

Harper and her mother, Sarah, are appreciative of all the work that goes into this radiothon.

“I really like it because it’s nice and kind, and I like that we can share our stories with other people,” Harper said.

“It means a lot to walk in here and know that there are people who keep fighting to keep these kids’ spirits high,” Sarah said.

One hundred percent of the money made during Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays at local children’s hospitals. If you would like to donate over the phone, call 605-328-5750.

To double your impact, listen to the radio. The stations frequently announce they will match all donations that are received while on air.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.