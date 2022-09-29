DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans, with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, according to their press release.

”I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This funding will result in upgraded drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and support recycling projects which benefits system users and the environment.”

The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Solid Waste Management Program, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the following:

Belle Fourche received a $1,760,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to drill a new well to increase water supply to the city. The new well will provide a secondary water source in the southern part of the city. A chlorination system and connection piping will be included. The terms of the loan are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

Bison received a $1,666,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $548,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to clean and televise the entire collection system. This effort will determine the condition of aging pipe infrastructure to prioritize replacement activity. The existing wastewater treatment facility will be refurbished to fix the pond berms and install riprap/geotextile. Lastly, a storm sewer diversion will reroute stormwater away from the wastewater lagoon. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Brandon received a $478,837 ARPA grant to reconstruct the sanitary sewer north of Bethany Lift Station. The project includes the installation of a new PVC sanitary trunk sewer main that will provide service to a new elementary school along with a service to promote future residential development on the east side of town. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover project costs.

Box Elder received a $6,261,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan with $3,284,000 in principal forgiveness to support future expansion in multiple areas of the city and improve current services. The project includes the installation of various sized piping and upsizing a portion of the already existing trunk main. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Box Elder also received a $6,630,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for various improvements, including replacing system mains that are beyond useful life, new equipment including pump house controls and chlorination units for Well #7, replacement and upgrading mains to address leakage issues, and replacing water storage tank liners. The terms of the loan are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

Buffalo Gap received a $1,147,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $846,000 of principal forgiveness to replace cast iron and 4-inch water lines throughout the town. The project will address all known system deficiencies related to the existing distribution system and boost the water system flows for the future integrity of the system. The terms of the loan are 0 percent for 30 years.

Butte-Meade Sanitary District received a $3,325,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to make water system improvements to address peak water demands. The project consists of a new supply well and well house, a new water storage reservoir, a new pressure-reducing valve facility, and piping to connect the new well and reservoir to the existing water system. The terms of the loan are 1.875% for 30 years.

Canton received a $2,021,378 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $318,311 ARPA grant to replace the sewer main on 11th Street between Pleasant Street and the main lift station. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs. Canton also received a $1,770,378 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $318,311 ARPA grant to replace the cast iron water main, install service lines, replace fire hydrants, and replace valves throughout the system. The terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Deer Mountain Sanitary District received a $3,001,552 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $428,502 in principal forgiveness and a $45,798 ARPA grant for a water treatment building and equipment, a storage tank, water meters, distribution system replacement, and a booster station. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Funding for the project was previously awarded in June 2020.

Faith received a $1,391,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $941,000 principal forgiveness in additional funding to supplement a previous award due to increased costs. The project will construct a new elevated water storage tower and make improvements to adjacent water mains to connect to the system. The terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for 30 years. Funding for the project was previously awarded in March 2021.

Fort Pierre received a $398,697 ARPA grant and a $4,230,684 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for an above-ground water storage tank. This tank will allow the city to meet the needed peak day storage capacity for its users. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Garretson received a $92,900 ARPA grant to install approximately 700 feet of water main on Dows Street to complete water main looping in the southwest portion of the city and provide more isolation valves to address water main breaks in the future. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs.

High Meadows Water Association received a $488,000 ARPA grant and a $652,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace existing water mains and install meter pits to address water loss throughout the system. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

McLaughlin received a $962,396 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $557,396 in principal forgiveness to replace approximately 95 percent of the existing cast iron water main. The project will also include new gate valves, service lines, curb stops, fire hydrants, and water meters. This loan and other local funds will cover project costs. The loan terms are 0 percent for 30 years.

Millennium Recycling, Inc. received a $2,000,000 Solid Waste Management Program loan to replace and upgrade specific pieces of its sorting system that have been in service since the original installation in 2007. Millennium will also take advantage of the latest technology by introducing robotics to its sorting system for the first time. Loan terms are 1.875 percent for ten years. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs.

Pickerel Lake Sanitary District received a $1,300,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan in additional funding to replace or rehabilitate 13 lift stations within the collection system and expand the system to provide service to 56 existing homes that are not currently connected. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Funding for the project was previously awarded in April 2022.

Pleasant Valley Homeowners Association received a $149,000 ARPA grant and a $249,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to address water loss due to old and degraded curb stops and install new mainline valves. The project will reduce water loss and make the system operation more efficient. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Randall Community Water District received a $45,000,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to provide additional water capacity to Mitchell for current users and to allow for future growth by upgrading waterlines, booster stations, and water storage facilities from south of Stickney, north to I90, and east to Mitchell. The loan terms are 1.875 percent for 30 years. Randall Community Water District also received a $1,000,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $500,000 in principal forgiveness to finish the previously funded Geddes Consolidation Project, as construction costs have increased. Loan terms are 1.875 percent for 30 years. Funding for this project was previously awarded in April 2022.

Rapid Valley Sanitary District received a $5,000,000 ARPA grant and a $1,679,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to expand its distribution system by installing a new water main and building a new concrete storage tank. In addition, a new well will be drilled to address source needs. This project will facilitate regionalization with Box Elder and the surrounding area and accommodate recent and expected growth. The terms of the loan are 1.625% for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Sioux Falls received a $12,500,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to loop a 1.5-mile water transmission main gap to readily move water throughout the city. The project will also replace an existing well with a new higher-capacity horizontal collector well. This new well will increase source water capacity due to the inability to use several existing well near the airport due to PFAS contamination. The PFAS-contaminated wells were taken out of service several years ago after contamination was detected, and a new well is needed to replace that lost capacity. The terms of the loan are 1.875 percent for ten years.

South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority received a $250,000 ARPA grant in additional funding to supplement a previous award. The original award was for a $300,000 ARPA grant to undertake a study to determine the critical water supply needs of the regional area served by multiple entities. The additional funds will allow the scope of the study to be expanded to include wastewater needs and expand the study area to align more closely with other planning studies as requested by the region. The total ARPA grant funding provided is $550,000, which will fund the full cost of the proposed regional water and wastewater study.

South Lincoln Rural Water System received an $11,502,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for an elevated tank, a pump station, new control and data equipment, and a new water treatment plant to serve increasing demands in its service area. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs. Funding for this project was previously awarded in April 2022.

Stratford received a $128,220 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program loan to clean and televise its wastewater collection system to prioritize future improvements and to build perimeter fencing, and construct an access road at the wastewater treatment facility. The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Stratford also received a $1,846,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan with 100 percent principal forgiveness and a $326,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program loan to replace existing water mains throughout the community and install water meters. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Sturgis received a $750,000 ARPA grant and a $4,188,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to construct two new water supply wells, a new well house, a new storage tank, a new water transmission main, and a loop of existing water mains. The loan terms are 1.625 percent for 30 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

Terry Trojan Water Project District received a $757,400 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace a concrete water storage tank with a new bolted steel storage tank to address leaking and loss of treated water. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

WEB Water Development Association received a $39,650,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to construct parallel transmission mains. The project includes the installation of 50 miles of 42- to 54-inch pipe to assist in the increased transmission of water. This project is part of the Water Investment in Northern South Dakota regionalization project with the WEB Water Development Association, the city of Aberdeen, and the BDM Rural Water System. The loan terms are 1.875 percent for 30 years.

Westberry Trails Water Users Association received a $288,650 ARPA grant and a $1,177,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $250,000 in principal forgiveness to make improvements to the water system The project includes water meters and pits, a new well for redundancy, and a chemical feed system to treat the groundwater. The terms of the loan are 2.125% for 30 years. The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, stormwater, and nonpoint source projects. The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects.

The board approved the funding at Thursday’s meeting in Pierre.

