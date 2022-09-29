First Alert Forecast: Breezy and mild to end September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The last two days of September have arrived and the forecast calls for mild and breezy conditions.

Thursday’s forecast will feature a mostly to partly sunny sky and a gusty southerly to south-southeasterly wind at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs range from the 70s east to 85-90 in central and western South Dakota. Dewpoints will remain down in the 40s and with the gusty winds, there’s an elevated fire weather risk. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with a few sprinkles possible. Lows fall back into the 50s with a breezy southerly wind continuing.

There will be a little more cloud cover for Friday with the breezy conditions continuing, so once again there’s an elevated fire weather risk. An area of low pressure will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to the western part of the state, reaching central South Dakota Friday evening. Areas east will remain dry Friday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows mostly in the 50s.

The weekend will be mostly dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but that area of lower pressure could bring small chances for showers at times. There will be a decent amount of drier air in place at the surface, so we may end up staying mostly dry but can’t totally rule out a few passing showers. Highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Small chances for a few showers continue to kick off next week, but then we should dry out towards mid to late week. Highs will be mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s through midweek, but signs show highs tumbling back into the upper 50s to upper 60s by the end of next week. We’ll watch these trends closely over the coming days.

