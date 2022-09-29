Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week.

The Jacks opened the season with a 7-3 loss at Iowa, but have gotten the offense going the last couple of weeks. They will try to keep that rolling on Saturday when they host the Leathernecks of Western Illinois. And they are excited to be back on their home turf after a really good road win.

SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”I’m really proud of our football team. All business when we go on the road and they did a really good job. They beat a really good Missouri State football team. Excited to come home, excited to be playing a Missouri Valley opponent coming to our place. Being ranked where we are we expect to get everybody’s best and I know Western Illinois will be ready to do that.”

After this weekend the Jacks will have back to back rivalry games with South Dakota and top-ranked North Dakota State. The 2nd-ranked SDSU squad has always fared well in the Dakota Marker game against the Bison. It’s the post season against NDSU that has been the problem.

