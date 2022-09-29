Avera Medical Minute
“Key to the City” is a special game for both Augie and USF players, coaches and fans

It’s a big game for all involved after reviving the rivalry in 2012
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have back to back weekends of huge rivalry games in college football... Next Saturday it’s USD at SDSU. And this Saturday it’s the Key to the City game on the campus of Augustana.

That’s where the unbeaten Vikings will host their also perfect neighbors from USF in a very important NSIC game that will have huge implications when it comes to playoff time.

Add to that, it’s meeting number 10 since the Cougars made the switch to Division Two and USF has won 7 of the 9 games thus far. As Coach “O” told me today on Calling All Sports, this year’s team isn’t responsible for what’s happened in the past. But Jon Anderson said yesterday also on the radio, that this isn’t just another game for either team.

USF Head Coach Jon Anderson says, ”Oh for sure it is circled. We make no bones about that and it’s something that we get to be a part of. It’s a special opportunity for Sioux Falls football and we embrace it, we enjoy it.”

Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski says, ”There’s very few places in the country that experience something like this. You always know when it is and that’s a great thing. It’s something to be embraced by our kids. When they’re gone from here and adults and going to do all their stuff in the real world, they’ll look back to this game and many others. But it’s special and it should be embraced that way. I look forward to it for our guys.”

Augie has the home field advantage Saturday... They have not lost at home in 2 years during the regular season after Saturday’s hard-fought win over Northern.

But the Cougars are coming off that huge win Saturday in the final minute on the touchdown by Thuro Reisdorfer. It should be a great atmosphere. We’ll have a complete preview tomorrow night.

