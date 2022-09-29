Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln’s Tom Krueger talks about importance of new Tomar Tennis Complex

First 12-court tennis complex will get heavy use in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first matches were played Tuesday in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the brand new Tomar Tennis Complex in Sioux Falls. All 4 city schools played 2 matches against each other.

These courts will host state tournaments starting in the spring.

Lincoln Tennis Coach Tom Krueger says, ”SFTA decided we needed a 12-court complex in Sioux Falls. Rapid City has two 12-court complexes, we didn’t have any. Just kind of 8 all over. And to be able to have a 12-court complex, you can get so many more matches played in a quicker period of time and it’s a beautiful facility.”

The $3 million dollar complex was funded by the Sioux Falls Tennis Association and has the tennis community really excited to have 12 new courts.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s hard to talk about...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Joseph Hatchett, 46, from Sioux Falls, was a registered sex offender. Hatchett now faces...
Police: Registered sex offender raped woman near Arc of Dreams
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
Sheriff releases name of pilot who died in Yankton helicopter crash

Latest News

Coaches talk about the importance of the Key to the City game between Augie and USF Saturday
“Key to the City” is a special game for both Augie and USF players, coaches and fans
SDSU football team is happy to be home after impressive win at Missouri State
Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State
September 28th Plays of the Week
September 28th Plays of the Week
Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC volleyball in Sioux City
14th-ranked Dordt sweeps Briar Cliff in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City
12 Year Old Max Vincelli gets first hole-in-one with his dad Sunday night
12 Year Old Max Vincelli gets his first hole-in-one at Brandon GC