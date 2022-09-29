Lincoln’s Tom Krueger talks about importance of new Tomar Tennis Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first matches were played Tuesday in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the brand new Tomar Tennis Complex in Sioux Falls. All 4 city schools played 2 matches against each other.

These courts will host state tournaments starting in the spring.

Lincoln Tennis Coach Tom Krueger says, ”SFTA decided we needed a 12-court complex in Sioux Falls. Rapid City has two 12-court complexes, we didn’t have any. Just kind of 8 all over. And to be able to have a 12-court complex, you can get so many more matches played in a quicker period of time and it’s a beautiful facility.”

The $3 million dollar complex was funded by the Sioux Falls Tennis Association and has the tennis community really excited to have 12 new courts.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.